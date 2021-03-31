ESPN Computer’s Early Predictions For Saturday’s Final Four

The 2021 Men’s Final Four is set after Gonzaga’s easy W over USC and UCLA’s shocking upset of Michigan on Tuesday night.

In the first semifinal this Saturday, Baylor will face Houston in a battle of former SWC foes. The top-seeded Bears will be looking for their first national championship game appearance since 1948, while the second-seeded Cougars will try to reach that milestone for the first time since 1984.

The nightcap at Lucas Oil Stadium will feature the 11th-seeded Cinderella Bruins against the overall No. 1 seed and consensus favorite Gonzaga. The Bulldogs haven’t lost this season and have not even been remotely challenged through the first four rounds of this tournament, so UCLA has its work cut out for itself.

ESPN has released its early computer predictions for Saturday’s games, and the BPI is favoring a Gonzaga-Baylor title game.

Baylor has a 52.3 percent chance of beating Houston this weekend, according to the BPI.

Gonzaga has an 89.3 percent chance of beating UCLA this weekend, according to the BPI.

Baylor-Houston will tip off at 5:14 p.m. ET Saturday, with Gonzaga-UCLA following at 8:34 p.m. ET.

Both games will be televised on CBS.