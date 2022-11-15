ESPN Computer Picks Kentucky vs. Michigan State, Duke vs. Kansas

LAWRENCE, KS - NOVEMBER 30: A general view of Allen Fieldhouse during the game between the Florida Atlantic Owls and the Kansas Jayhawks on November 30, 2011 at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

ESPN will televise two epic State Farm Champions Classic matchups on Tuesday night. No. 4 Kentucky takes on Michigan State before No. 6 Duke faces No. 7 Kansas.

ESPN's Matchup Predictor identified a favorite from each game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The model gives the Wildcats a 76.3 percent probability of topping the Spartans. Meanwhile, the Jayhawks have a 56.4 percent chance of defeating the Blue Devils.

After opening the season with double-digit wins over Howard and Duquesne, John Calipari's team is a six-point favorite to get the upper hand over Tom Izzo's squad. Antonio Reeves has commenced his senior campaign with 40 points for Kentucky.

Duke and Kansas is a closer contest to prognosticate. Both powerhouses are 2-0 following lopsided wins against overmatched opponents. Although ESPN's forecaster likes the Jayhawks, the Blue Devils are a one-point favorite.

Kentucky and MSU will tip off at 7 p.m. ET. Duke and Kansas are scheduled to follow at 9:30 p.m. ET