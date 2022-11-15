ESPN Computer Picks Kentucky vs. Michigan State, Duke vs. Kansas
ESPN will televise two epic State Farm Champions Classic matchups on Tuesday night. No. 4 Kentucky takes on Michigan State before No. 6 Duke faces No. 7 Kansas.
ESPN's Matchup Predictor identified a favorite from each game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The model gives the Wildcats a 76.3 percent probability of topping the Spartans. Meanwhile, the Jayhawks have a 56.4 percent chance of defeating the Blue Devils.
After opening the season with double-digit wins over Howard and Duquesne, John Calipari's team is a six-point favorite to get the upper hand over Tom Izzo's squad. Antonio Reeves has commenced his senior campaign with 40 points for Kentucky.
Duke and Kansas is a closer contest to prognosticate. Both powerhouses are 2-0 following lopsided wins against overmatched opponents. Although ESPN's forecaster likes the Jayhawks, the Blue Devils are a one-point favorite.
Kentucky and MSU will tip off at 7 p.m. ET. Duke and Kansas are scheduled to follow at 9:30 p.m. ET