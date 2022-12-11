Skip to main content
76
New Articles

ESPN Computer Releases New College Basketball Top 25

Duke basketball cheerleaders performing during a game.

HOUSTON - MARCH 26: The Duke Blue Devils cheerleaders during the south regional semifinal of the 2010 NCAA men's basketball tournament at Reliant Stadium on March 26, 2010 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ESPN's Basketball Power Index has updated following an eventful day in the college basketball world.

Saturday featured several notable contests, including Alabama upsetting No. 1 Houston and Arizona taking down Indiana, among other contests.

ESPN's computer model has since updated its rankings.

Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's computer model on Sunday afternoon:

  1. Houston
  2. Tennessee
  3. Texas
  4. UConn
  5. Baylor
  6. Kentucky
  7. Gonzaga
  8. UCLA
  9. Indiana
  10. Alabama
  11. Purdue
  12. Virginia
  13. Arkansas
  14. Ohio State
  15. Arizona
  16. Kansas
  17. West Virginia
  18. Duke
  19. Maryland
  20. Iowa
  21. Creighton
  22. Auburn
  23. Illinois
  24. Rutgers
  25. Texas A&M

The official college hoops Top 25 polls will come out on Monday afternoon.

There are some more big games on Sunday, including Maryland vs. Tennessee in Brooklyn.