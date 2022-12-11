ESPN Computer Releases New College Basketball Top 25
ESPN's Basketball Power Index has updated following an eventful day in the college basketball world.
Saturday featured several notable contests, including Alabama upsetting No. 1 Houston and Arizona taking down Indiana, among other contests.
ESPN's computer model has since updated its rankings.
Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's computer model on Sunday afternoon:
- Houston
- Tennessee
- Texas
- UConn
- Baylor
- Kentucky
- Gonzaga
- UCLA
- Indiana
- Alabama
- Purdue
- Virginia
- Arkansas
- Ohio State
- Arizona
- Kansas
- West Virginia
- Duke
- Maryland
- Iowa
- Creighton
- Auburn
- Illinois
- Rutgers
- Texas A&M
The official college hoops Top 25 polls will come out on Monday afternoon.
There are some more big games on Sunday, including Maryland vs. Tennessee in Brooklyn.