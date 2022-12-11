ESPN Computer Releases New College Basketball Top 25

HOUSTON - MARCH 26: The Duke Blue Devils cheerleaders during the south regional semifinal of the 2010 NCAA men's basketball tournament at Reliant Stadium on March 26, 2010 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ESPN's Basketball Power Index has updated following an eventful day in the college basketball world.

Saturday featured several notable contests, including Alabama upsetting No. 1 Houston and Arizona taking down Indiana, among other contests.

ESPN's computer model has since updated its rankings.

Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's computer model on Sunday afternoon:

Houston Tennessee Texas UConn Baylor Kentucky Gonzaga UCLA Indiana Alabama Purdue Virginia Arkansas Ohio State Arizona Kansas West Virginia Duke Maryland Iowa Creighton Auburn Illinois Rutgers Texas A&M

The official college hoops Top 25 polls will come out on Monday afternoon.

There are some more big games on Sunday, including Maryland vs. Tennessee in Brooklyn.