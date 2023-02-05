ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really starting to heat up.
In less than two months, the 2023 NCAA Tournament will be taking place.
ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings on Sunday morning.
Here's the latest top 25 from the ESPN Basketball Power Index rankings.
- Houston
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- UCLA
- Purdue
- Texas
- UConn
- Baylor
- Arizona
- Rutgers
- Creighton
- Virginia
- Kansas
- Gonzaga
- Indiana
- Marquette
- St. Mary's
- Iowa State
- TCU
- Arkansas
- West Virginia
- Maryland
- Ohio State
- Kentucky
- Illinois
The official college basketball top 25 rankings will be released later on Monday.