ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really starting to heat up.

In less than two months, the 2023 NCAA Tournament will be taking place.

ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings on Sunday morning.

Here's the latest top 25 from the ESPN Basketball Power Index rankings.

Houston Tennessee Alabama UCLA Purdue Texas UConn Baylor Arizona Rutgers Creighton Virginia Kansas Gonzaga Indiana Marquette St. Mary's Iowa State TCU Arkansas West Virginia Maryland Ohio State Kentucky Illinois

The official college basketball top 25 rankings will be released later on Monday.