ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

A generic photo of an NCAA basketball.

ATLANTA - MARCH 30: A basketball sits on the floor during practice for the NCAA Men's Final Four at the Georgia Dome on March 30, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really starting to heat up. 

In less than two months, the 2023 NCAA Tournament will be taking place.

ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings on Sunday morning.

Here's the latest top 25 from the ESPN Basketball Power Index rankings.

  1. Houston
  2. Tennessee
  3. Alabama
  4. UCLA
  5. Purdue
  6. Texas
  7. UConn
  8. Baylor
  9. Arizona
  10. Rutgers
  11. Creighton
  12. Virginia
  13. Kansas
  14. Gonzaga
  15. Indiana
  16. Marquette
  17. St. Mary's
  18. Iowa State
  19. TCU
  20. Arkansas
  21. West Virginia
  22. Maryland
  23. Ohio State
  24. Kentucky
  25. Illinois

The official college basketball top 25 rankings will be released later on Monday.