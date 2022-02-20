ESPN Computer’s 5 NCAA Tournament Championship Favorites

March is right around the corner, which means it is time to start thinking about the 2022 NCAA Tournament and which teams looks like title contenders.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI) serves as “a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward.” BPI tries to indicate how many points above or below average a team is, and it updates on a daily basis.

As of today, the BPI says the five team with the best odds of winning the NCAA Tournament are Gonzaga, Kentucky, Houston, Arizona and Villanova. Their “title-winning” percentages are below.

Gonzaga – 21.6% Kentucky – 9.5% Houston – 9.3% Arizona – 8.8% Villanova – 8.7%

It’s not surprising to see Gonzaga have the best odds. When the NCAA Tournament selection committee unveiled their current top 16 seeds on Saturday, the Bulldogs were the No. 1 overall seed.

The committee also had Arizona as a No. 1 seed, with Kentucky as a No. 2 seed and Villanova as a 3. Interestingly, Houston has the third-best chance to win a title, according to BPI, even though they are not a top-four seed in any region, according to the committee.

Keep in mind though, BPI is predictive, while the committee is relying more on what teams’ resumes are at the moment.