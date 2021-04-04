ESPN Computer’s Score Prediction For Gonzaga vs. Baylor

The NCAA Tournament national title game is set.

Gonzaga, the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, and Baylor, the No. 1 seed out of the South Region, will play for the national championship on Monday night. The Bulldogs and the Bears have been the country’s two best teams all season long. Now, they’ll meet in the final game of the season with a championship on the line.

The Bears got to Monday night’s game with a blowout win over Houston. Baylor raced out to an early lead over the Cougars and never looked back.

Gonzaga, meanwhile, played one of the most-thrilling Final Four games of all-time. The Bulldogs topped UCLA in overtime on a crazy Jalen Suggs buzzer-beating banked-in three-pointer.

What will Monday night bring us?

ESPN’s computer model has made its prediction.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, No. 1 Gonzaga will win Monday night’s national title game by 1.4 points. The Bulldogs have a 55 percent chance of winning the game over the Bears.

Gonzaga and Baylor will tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on Monday.

The game will air on CBS.