ESPN Computer’s Score Predictions For Today’s Sweet 16 Games

Day 1 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 is in the books. Day 2 is set to tip off in a couple of hours.

The first four Sweet 16 games were modestly exciting, with one particular contest being thrilling. In total, four teams have moved on to the Elite Eight, where they will play for a spot in the Final Four on Monday night.

Oregon State upset Loyola-Chicago, Baylor took down Villanova, Arkansas got past Oral Roberts and Houston took down Buddy Boeheim and Syracuse.

Today, we’ll get Gonzaga against Creighton, Michigan against Florida State, USC against Oregon and Alabama against UCLA.

Who will join Oregon State, Baylor, Arkansas and Houston in the Elite Eight? Here are the score picks for today’s games from ESPN’s computer.

Gonzaga over Creighton by 9.8 points

Michigan over Florida State by 5.2 points

Alabama over UCLA by 7 points

USC over Oregon by 3.5 points

So, ESPN’s Basketball Power Index is not predicting any upsets today, but we could have some close games, especially the two contests involving Pac-12 teams.

Who do you have moving on to the Elite Eight?