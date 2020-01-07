The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Releases Updated 2020 Bracketology

Butler's mascot performing during a game.NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 26: The Butler Bulldogs mascot performs during their game against the Florida Gators the Southeast regional final of the 2011 NCAA men's basketball tournament at New Orleans Arena on March 26, 2011 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The 2019-20 college basketball season has been a rollercoaster so far. Each week, it seems like at least one highly-ranked team gets knocked off.

At this point in the season, ESPN “bracketologist” Joe Lunardi updates his projected NCAA Tournament bracket once or twice a week. Come March, it will be retooled even more frequently.

In Lunardi’s latest “Bracketology”, released earlier today, there is a new No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region: the Butler Bulldogs. Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas are the three other top seeds.

Butler is 14-1, its only loss being a one-point defeat at the hands of a well-regarded Baylor team. The Bulldogs are 2-0 in Big East play and hold wins over Purdue, Minnesota, Missouri, Florida, Stanford and Ole Miss in non-conference action.

Here is what the top four seed lines look like, via ESPN:

West Region (Los Angeles):

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Baylor
  3. Oregon
  4. Michigan

East Region (New York City):

  1. Duke
  2. Michigan State
  3. West Virginia
  4. Dayton

Midwest Region (Indianapolis):

  1. Butler
  2. Auburn
  3. Ohio State
  4. Louisville

South Region (Houston):

  1. Kansas
  2. San Diego State
  3. Maryland
  4. Florida State

You can view Lunardi’s entire updated bracket here.

This week, we get a handful of big-time matchups to keep an eye on. Tonight, Ohio State faces Maryland, while Baylor travels to Texas Tech.

Arizona and Oregon tangle on Thursday, along with Memphis and Wichita State. Finally, Kansas and Baylor meet in a battle of top-five teams on Saturday.


