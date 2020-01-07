ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Releases Updated 2020 Bracketology

The 2019-20 college basketball season has been a rollercoaster so far. Each week, it seems like at least one highly-ranked team gets knocked off.

At this point in the season, ESPN “bracketologist” Joe Lunardi updates his projected NCAA Tournament bracket once or twice a week. Come March, it will be retooled even more frequently.

In Lunardi’s latest “Bracketology”, released earlier today, there is a new No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region: the Butler Bulldogs. Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas are the three other top seeds.

Butler is 14-1, its only loss being a one-point defeat at the hands of a well-regarded Baylor team. The Bulldogs are 2-0 in Big East play and hold wins over Purdue, Minnesota, Missouri, Florida, Stanford and Ole Miss in non-conference action.

Here is what the top four seed lines look like, via ESPN:

West Region (Los Angeles):

Gonzaga Baylor Oregon Michigan

East Region (New York City):

Duke Michigan State West Virginia Dayton

Midwest Region (Indianapolis):

Butler Auburn Ohio State Louisville

South Region (Houston):

Kansas San Diego State Maryland Florida State

You can view Lunardi’s entire updated bracket here.

This week, we get a handful of big-time matchups to keep an eye on. Tonight, Ohio State faces Maryland, while Baylor travels to Texas Tech.

Arizona and Oregon tangle on Thursday, along with Memphis and Wichita State. Finally, Kansas and Baylor meet in a battle of top-five teams on Saturday.