ESPN Reportedly Makes Decision On Analyst Dan Dakich

This past weekend, ESPN analyst Dan Dakich was called out for allegedly doxxing Duke professor Nathan Kalman-Lamb on his radio show in Indianapolis. They argued on Twitter for a bit until Dakich eventually deleted his account.

Dakich’s decision to remove his social media account didn’t erase the damage that was done over the weekend. In fact, he recently had a chat with ESPN to discuss his latest actions.

According to Dana Hunsinger Benbow of IndyStar, ESPN “made their concerns very clear” to Dakich during their recent discussions.

However, the IndyStar is reporting that Dakich is still employed as a college basketball analyst for ESPN. He’s been with the company since 2010, and it appears this controversy won’t cost him his job.

ESPN’s investigation into Dakich included a talk: “We made our concerns very clear to him.”https://t.co/hEEBiGYjcu via @indystar — Dana HunsingerBenbow (@DanaBenbow) March 3, 2021

As you’d expect, there is a large portion of the college hoops world that believes this is simply a slap on the wrist from ESPN.

On Sunday, ESPN said “We are taking this matter very seriously and are in the process of looking into it.” Some fans thought this would mark the end of Dakich’s run with the Worldwide Leader In Sports, but obviously that wasn’t the case.

Dakich is no stranger to controversy as a radio host. He was briefly suspended by Emmis Communications in 2019 and has been criticized for offensive on-air remarks in the past.

It’s unclear if this is the final warning that ESPN will give Dakich.