ESPN Names College Basketball’s Best Coaching Hire Of Last 25 Years

On Thursday morning, ESPN compiled a list of the best hires in college basketball over the past 25 years.

The list included 25 of the most shrewd hires in the sport. Names like Sean Miller and Shaka Smart made the list, but were not among the top 10 best hires in the past two and a half decades.

ESPN made sure to add a few caveats before diving into the list. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski and Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim were not eligible for the list.

So who was No. 1 on the list? That honor belongs to North Carolina for its decision to hire Roy Williams as its head coach in 2003.

Here’s why:

North Carolina swung and missed on Williams in 2000, then came back around three years later and got its man. The sum total of what we’ve seen over the past 17 years (yes, even including last season) says the Tar Heels were right to try the first time and then to keep on trying. Since the day Williams was hired in Chapel Hill, no Division I men’s basketball coach has won more national titles. Williams has put three trophies on the shelf, making this the No. 1 hire over the last 25 years.

Just missing out on the top spot were Jay Wright (Villanova), Tom Izzo (Michigan State), Bill Self (Kansas) and John Calipari (Kentucky).

