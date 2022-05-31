ESPN Releases New College Basketball Preseason Top 25

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 01: North Carolina Tar Heels players stretch on the court during practice before the 2022 Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 01, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Rob Carr/2022 Getty Images)

ESPN has updated its early college basketball top 25 just before the June 1 NBA Draft early entrant withdrawal deadline.

The top five--North Carolina, Houston, Kentucky, UCLA and Creighton--is unchanged, but writer Jeff Borzello shook up the back half of his top 10.

Most notably, Gonzaga is now ranked sixth, after being listed 16th in the previous edition of the top 25. Borzello promoted the Bulldogs based on the premise that Drew Timme and Julian Strawther will be back.

The full top 10 can be seen below.

North Carolina Houston Kentucky UCLA Creighton Gonzaga Baylor Arkansas Duke Kansas

With all of the roster movement in college basketball already this offseason, it is no surprise to see a lot of alterations to any early rankings list.

Of course, with player decisions still TBD before tomorrow's draft deadline, expect these rankings to change again soon.

You can see the entire early top 25 here.