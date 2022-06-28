ESPN Releases 2022-23 College Basketball Preseason Top 25

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 02: Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels celebrates a win against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half in the semifinal game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

ESPN updated its 2022-23 preseason college basketball top 25 on Tuesday, which included some significant movement in the top 10.

Jeff Borzello still has UNC as his No. 1 team, but he has moved Gonzaga up from No. 6 to No. 2. The Bulldogs made the leap thanks to Drew Timme, Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton returning to school and star Chattanooga transfer Malachi Smith announcing he's heading to Spokane.

Houston fell one spot from No. 2 to No. 3, with Kentucky dropping from third to fourth. Duke, meanwhile, jumped from No. 9 to No. 5 after the reclassification of five-star guard Tyrese Proctor and the commitment of Illinois transfer Jacob Grandison.

Here's Borzello's top 10, as it stands:

North Carolina Gonzaga Houston Kentucky Duke Kansas Creighton Baylor UCLA Arkansas

There will still be some roster movement throughout the sport over the next few months, but most teams are already set for 2022-23.

You can find ESPN's updated preseason top 25 rankings right here.