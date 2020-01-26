ESPN’s Basketball Power Index has updated its top 25 poll heading into the final days of January. There’s been some movement inside the top 25.

The 2019-20 college basketball season has been a crazy one, with almost no one inside the top 10 able to hang onto their top rankings.

ESPN’s computer model has updated its top 25 heading into the end of the month.

Here’s the latest top 25:

Duke Gonzaga Kansas Michigan State Dayton Baylor Arizona West Virginia Louisville Maryland San Diego State Ohio State Purdue Oregon Seton Hall Butler Florida State Iowa Florida Villanova Auburn Wisconsin Penn State LSU Illinois

The official new top 25 polls will be released on Monday afternoon.

