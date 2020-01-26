The Spun

Louisville and Duke tip off at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday.DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 18: A general view of the tip-off between the Louisville Cardinals and Duke Blue Devils during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 18, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index has updated its top 25 poll heading into the final days of January. There’s been some movement inside the top 25.

The 2019-20 college basketball season has been a crazy one, with almost no one inside the top 10 able to hang onto their top rankings.

ESPN’s computer model has updated its top 25 heading into the end of the month.

Here’s the latest top 25:

  1. Duke
  2. Gonzaga
  3. Kansas
  4. Michigan State
  5. Dayton
  6. Baylor
  7. Arizona
  8. West Virginia
  9. Louisville
  10. Maryland
  11. San Diego State
  12. Ohio State
  13. Purdue
  14. Oregon
  15. Seton Hall
  16. Butler
  17. Florida State
  18. Iowa
  19. Florida
  20. Villanova
  21. Auburn
  22. Wisconsin
  23. Penn State
  24. LSU
  25. Illinois

The official new top 25 polls will be released on Monday afternoon.

The new AP Poll and Coaches’ Poll top 25 will be out tomorrow.


