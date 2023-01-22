ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January.
While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning.
Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 teams in the country right now.
- Houston
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- UCLA
- Texas
- Purdue
- UConn
- Baylor
- Virginia
- Iowa State
- Gonzaga
- Ohio State
- Saint Mary's
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Creighton
- Rutgers
- Auburn
- Arizona
- Marquette
- TCU
- Arkansas
- Kentucky
- Xavier
- Illinois
The official college basketball top 25 polls will be released on Monday afternoon
Until then, ESPN's computer model has its own rankings.