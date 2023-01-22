Skip to main content
ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams

Closeup of Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MARCH 30: Head coach Matt Painter of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at KFC YUM! Center on March 30, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January.

While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning.

Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 teams in the country right now.

  1. Houston
  2. Tennessee
  3. Alabama
  4. UCLA
  5. Texas
  6. Purdue
  7. UConn
  8. Baylor
  9. Virginia
  10. Iowa State
  11. Gonzaga
  12. Ohio State
  13. Saint Mary's
  14. Indiana
  15. Kansas
  16. Creighton
  17. Rutgers
  18. Auburn
  19. Arizona
  20. Marquette
  21. TCU
  22. Arkansas
  23. Kentucky
  24. Xavier
  25. Illinois

The official college basketball top 25 polls will be released on Monday afternoon

Until then, ESPN's computer model has its own rankings.