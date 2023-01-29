ESPN's Computer Releases New College Basketball Top 25

COLUMBUS, OHIO - MARCH 24: Head coach Rick Barnes of the Tennessee Volunteers reacts to a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes during their game in the Second Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 24, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

January is almost over, and the 2022-23 men's college basketball regular season is about to enter the home stretch.

After a busy Saturday on the hardwood. ESPN's Basketball Power Index has updated its top 25 teams. The official AP and Coaches polls won't be out until tomorrow, but the ESPN computer model changed its listing this morning.

Here's a look at the updated top 25, which features some changes in the top 10 from last weekend's version.

Houston Tennessee UCLA Alabama Texas UConn Purdue Baylor Creighton Kansas Rutgers Virginia Indiana Arizona Gonzaga Marquette Saint Mary's Ohio State TCU Arkansas Iowa State Duke Kentucky Illinois West Virginia

Because the BPI is "meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward," its rankings are often pretty different from the traditional polls, which typically are voted on according to the results thus far.

Those polls will be released tomorrow afternoon. In the meantime, you can check out all of ESPN's updated BPI calculations here.