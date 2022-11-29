ESPN's Computer Updates Its Prediction For The Final Four

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 03: A general view in the first half during the 2021 NCAA Final Four semifinal between the UCLA Bruins and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 03, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The 2023 Final Four is still more than four months away, but ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI) is constantly updating its predictions for the event.

The BPI uses several different categories to rank teams, including their likeliness to reach the Final Four. The 2023 men's Final Four is in Houston, and right now, the latest projections are calling for a field with heavy Texas flavor.

Three of the four teams with the best chances of making it to the national semifinals--Baylor, Houston and Texas--are from the Lone Star State. The only non-Texas member of the group is Gonzaga.

The odds for the four teams are as follows:

Houston: 34.0% chance of reaching the Final Four.

Texas: 30.8% chance of reaching the Final Four.

Baylor: 27.2% chance of reaching the Final Four.

Gonzaga: 25.8% chance of reaching the Final Four.

In case you hadn't noticed, the BPI does things a little differently than the voters in the two major polls. Houston and Texas are the top two teams in the current AP top 25, but Baylor is sixth and Gonzaga only 14th.

By definition, BPI is "a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is."

The projections will change frequently as the season rolls along, so expect plenty of different Final Four combinations between now and April.