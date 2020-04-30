ESPN’s Dick Vitale Weighs In On The Future Of College Basketball

Multiple top prospects from the 2020 recruiting class have decided to bypass college basketball and play in the G League. The NBA’s development league has reportedly offered multiple five-star prospects six-figure salaries for the 2020-21 season.

This development has caused some to wonder about the future of college basketball. How much will the sport be hurt by this?

ESPN’s Dick Vitale has reacted to the speculation on social media. He thinks college basketball will be just fine.

“The college game is about the name on the front of the jersey & will still be exciting & give PTPERS a chance to get great name recognition,” he wrote on Twitter.

Vitale added that the NCAA eventually allowing student-athletes to profit off their name and likeness will help the sport. It could potentially incentivize college basketball players to stay in school longer.

Also as a follow up to my previous tweet when the @NCAA officially makes it legal for players to get dollars for name , image & likeness NIL that will help coaches in the recruiting process . The college will always have dramatic stories like last yr with @DaytonMBB @Aztec_MBB — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 30, 2020

The main thing college basketball needs to figure out is a way to keep players in school for multiple years. There are too many fringe NBA prospects leaving school after just a season or two. Those players usually don’t end up being longtime NBA players, but they could have been college basketball greats if they stayed in school.

The NCAA needs to make it more worthwhile for these players to stick around for multiple years. Allowing them to profit off their name and likeness is a good start.