Everyone Has The Same Message For Drew Timme Tonight

Throughout the 2021 NCAA Tournament, Gonzaga big man Drew Timme has left his mark with his play on the court and his trademark mustache.

Timme’s Fu Manchu and his ‘Stache celebration is all well and good when the Zags are rolling, but the sophomore center took some grief tonight for breaking it out after a dunk when his team was getting blown out early in the national title game by Baylor.

Timme’s dunk cut a 29-12 deficit to 29-14 and his ensuing mustache-centered gesture drew social media criticism.

Love Timme, but can’t be doing the 'Stache Celebration while getting your butt kicked. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 6, 2021

Timme doing the stache celebration on a wide open dunk after being bodied for 11 minutes is funny to me. — Kent Swanson (@kent_swanson) April 6, 2021

Timme needs to stop worrying about the stache and start rebounding on the defensive end. Bears putting on a clinic on the offensive glass tonight — Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) April 6, 2021

Timme should shave the stache at halftime. Ain't working — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) April 6, 2021

Timme and the Bulldogs trailed Baylor by as many as 19 in the first half, but a late rally cut the margin to 10 points at halftime. Gonzaga will have to erase a 47-37 deficit in order to win its first national championship and cap off an undefeated season.

Timme’s 10 points led the way for his team in the first 20 minutes, but he’s going to have to keep that output up while contributing more on the defensive glass for his team to have a chance to rally. Baylor is outrebounding Gonzaga 16-10 with nine offensive rebounds.

