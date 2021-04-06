The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Message For Drew Timme Tonight

Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs dunks the ball in a college basketball game.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 28: Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs dunks the ball against the Creighton Bluejays during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Throughout the 2021 NCAA Tournament, Gonzaga big man Drew Timme has left his mark with his play on the court and his trademark mustache.

Timme’s Fu Manchu and his ‘Stache celebration is all well and good when the Zags are rolling, but the sophomore center took some grief tonight for breaking it out after a dunk when his team was getting blown out early in the national title game by Baylor.

Timme’s dunk cut a 29-12 deficit to 29-14 and his ensuing mustache-centered gesture drew social media criticism.

 

Timme and the Bulldogs trailed Baylor by as many as 19 in the first half, but a late rally cut the margin to 10 points at halftime. Gonzaga will have to erase a 47-37 deficit in order to win its first national championship and cap off an undefeated season.

Timme’s 10 points led the way for his team in the first 20 minutes, but he’s going to have to keep that output up while contributing more on the defensive glass for his team to have a chance to rally. Baylor is outrebounding Gonzaga 16-10 with nine offensive rebounds.

You can catch the second half of the national title game on CBS.


