Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Loyola Chicago’s Star Player

No. 8 Loyola-Chicago is currently giving No. 1 Illinois all it can handle in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament. But one of Loyola’s star players is getting all kinds of attention for some pretty funny reasons.

Loyola center Cameron Krutwig has been making a name for himself in the tournament, and commentator Bill Rafferty took notice. During the game, he joked that Krutwig looks like he could be playing in the YMCA in his 50s.

“The more you look at Krutwig, he’s gonna be playing the YMCA when he’s 50 years old,” Rafferty joked. His jab at Krutwig has quickly taken social media by storm.

Just about everyone is starting to realize just how… unique Krutwig is. The Loyola senior is 6-foot-9 and looks like a much older man compared to everyone else.

“The more you look at Krutwig, he’s gonna be playing the YMCA when he’s 50.” – Raft pic.twitter.com/UfdTXDTgOG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 21, 2021

“The stache is made for the movies,” one person wrote.

“Krutwig’s gonna go for 24-11-8 here and, win or lose, go run it back at the YMCA with some 40 year olds later this afternoon,” another wrote.

“Krutwig is built like the guy at the YMCA who bullies everyone around— but like, he’s so much better than the YMCA guys,” yet another said.

Cameron Krutwig has been a star for the Ramblers throughout his college career. He’s started 128 games and averaged 13.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game over the past four years.

