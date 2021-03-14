The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Gonzaga’s Region

The Gonzaga mens basketball team holding up a trophy.SAN JOSE, CA - MARCH 25: Head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs and his team celebrate with the trophy after their 83 to 59 win over the Xavier Musketeers during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at SAP Center on March 25, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

If there was ever a year for Gonzaga to finally get over the hump and win the NCAA Tournament, this might be the year based solely on their bracket.

The Bulldogs got the anticipated top seed in their region, the West, which doesn’t have a whole lot of heavy-hitters. They’ll face the winner of Norfolk State vs. Appalachian State in the First Round, followed by the winner of Oklahoma-Missouri if they reach the Second Round.

Beyond that, the possible matchups in the Sweet 16 and even the Elite Eight don’t seem too daunting. Iowa, Kansas and Virginia got seeds No. 2 through No. 4 respectively.

Gonzaga has already beaten all three of those teams. Creighton, USC and Oregon got seeds No. 5 through No. 7.

Suffice it to say, fans on Twitter aren’t exactly sweating it out for Gonzaga. The nation’s only undefeated team will likely be the favorite in any matchup by a wide margin, even against the higher seeds.

Since 2015, Gonzaga have made a habit out of making very deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. They’ve made the Sweet 16 in each of their last five trips, reaching the Elite Eight three times, and were the NCAA Tournament runner-ups in 2017.

But at 26-0, this is the first time under Mark Few that Gonzaga will be heading into the Tournament without a single blemish on their record.

It’s been over 40 years since a team won the NCAA Tournament as an undefeated team. But Gonzaga will need to break that streak if they want their first national title.

Is Gonzaga the favorite to win the NCAA Tournament?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.