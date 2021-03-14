Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Gonzaga’s Region

If there was ever a year for Gonzaga to finally get over the hump and win the NCAA Tournament, this might be the year based solely on their bracket.

The Bulldogs got the anticipated top seed in their region, the West, which doesn’t have a whole lot of heavy-hitters. They’ll face the winner of Norfolk State vs. Appalachian State in the First Round, followed by the winner of Oklahoma-Missouri if they reach the Second Round.

Beyond that, the possible matchups in the Sweet 16 and even the Elite Eight don’t seem too daunting. Iowa, Kansas and Virginia got seeds No. 2 through No. 4 respectively.

Gonzaga has already beaten all three of those teams. Creighton, USC and Oregon got seeds No. 5 through No. 7.

Suffice it to say, fans on Twitter aren’t exactly sweating it out for Gonzaga. The nation’s only undefeated team will likely be the favorite in any matchup by a wide margin, even against the higher seeds.

That region is about as good a draw as you could get if you’re Gonzaga. Can’t ask for much more than that. -Two COVID ? marks as the 3/4 seeds.

-Already beaten the 2/3 seeds.

-Oklahoma has lost 5 of 6, Missouri has lost 6 of 9 in the second round. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) March 14, 2021

Congratulations to every program that dodged Gonzaga's region. — David Ubben (@davidubben) March 14, 2021

Did the Committee intentionally pack Gonzaga's region with a bunch of teams that they already beat the breaks off of? — Chris Schutte (@ChrisSchutte3) March 14, 2021

They put three teams that Gonzaga already played (and beat) in the non-con in their same region. Real creative! https://t.co/mUT9AQJbcn — Caroline Darney (@cwdarney) March 14, 2021

Since 2015, Gonzaga have made a habit out of making very deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. They’ve made the Sweet 16 in each of their last five trips, reaching the Elite Eight three times, and were the NCAA Tournament runner-ups in 2017.

But at 26-0, this is the first time under Mark Few that Gonzaga will be heading into the Tournament without a single blemish on their record.

It’s been over 40 years since a team won the NCAA Tournament as an undefeated team. But Gonzaga will need to break that streak if they want their first national title.

Is Gonzaga the favorite to win the NCAA Tournament?