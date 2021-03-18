Here’s How Many Fans Are Allowed At NCAA Tournament Games

The 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament begins with the “First Four” tonight. The crowds at this year’s games will look tremendously different.

The entire tournament will be played in the state of Indiana, with fan capacity limited due to COVID-19. As of this morning, we now have an idea about exactly how many fans will be allowed in.

According to Ralph Russo of the AP, 500 fans will be allowed at Indiana’s Assembly Hall tonight for two play-in battles between No. 16 seeds: Texas Southern-Mount St. Mary’s and Appalachian State-Norfolk State.

The other two “First Four” games–Michigan State-UCLA and Drake-Wichita State–will be played in front of 1,350 spectators at Purdue’s Mackey Arena.

The capacities for Farmers Coliseum, Bankers Fieldhouse and Lucas Oil Stadium can also be found below.

NCAA Tournament

Assembly Hall capacity tonight: 500 (3% capacity)

Mackey: 1350 (9% capacity)

Farmers Coliseum: 1200 (18%)

Bankers FH: 2500-3800 (13%-19%)

Lucas Oil, two courts: 6900 (22%)

8900 (23%, i think. Might have misheard that). — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) March 18, 2021

The Big Dance kicks off tonight with Texas Southern and Mount St. Mary’s getting underway at 5:10 p.m. ET on truTV. App State and Norfolk State will tip off after that contest.

Meanwhile, Drake-Wichita State begins at 6:27 p.m. ET on TBS with Michigan State-UCLA to follow.