Fans Were Confused By Charles Barkley’s Halftime Comment

Houston had major struggles generating any sort of offense and defending the Baylor Bears during Saturday’s Final Four, but it wasn’t the Cougars who had the ugliest performance of the day. That honor would have to go to Charles Barkley.

Baylor dominated Houston in the first half of Saturday’s game, jumping out to a 45-20 lead. There wasn’t much to be said on the halftime show. The Bears were better in every facet of the game. It was that simple.

Barkley could’ve kept his halftime analysis short and simple. Instead, he rambled on about “Jims” and “Joes,” and how Baylor and Gonzaga are the only teams in college basketball this season to have both.

“The difference between Baylor, Gonzaga and all these other teams: Houston’s got some Joes,” Barkley explained during Saturday’s halftime show. “These other two guys got Jims and Joes. And that’s what will win games. A lot of teams got Jims. A lot of teams got some Joes. Baylor, Gonzaga they’re the only two teams in the tournament that got Jims and Joes.”

Confused? So are we. What on earth was Barkley trying to convey?

The one upside of having to stay at home for my first Final Four since 2008 is that I get this kind of HIGH level analysis at halftime. pic.twitter.com/70RsHJvx6g — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) April 3, 2021

"A lot of teams have Jims. A lot of teams have Joes. Baylor and Gonzaga are the only teams that have Jims and Joes" -Charles Barkley

What could this possibly mean? #MarchMadness — Jim Eagle (@k_deamer) April 3, 2021

what the sweet hell is charles barkley talking about with jim and joes — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) April 3, 2021

We think the point Charles Barkley was making is that Baylor and Gonzaga are the only two teams in the country that have no weaknesses from top to bottom. That tends to make a difference in March Madness.

It looks like Baylor will be moving on to the national championship. We’ll find out later this evening whether it’ll be one-seed Gonzaga or 11-seed UCLA that joins the Cougars.