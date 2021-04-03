The Spun

Fans Were Confused By Charles Barkley’s Halftime Comment

NBA legend Charles Barkley at the Final Four watching his alma mater Auburn against Virginia.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 06: CBS commentator Charles Barkley looks on during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal between the Auburn Tigers and the Virginia Cavaliers at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Houston had major struggles generating any sort of offense and defending the Baylor Bears during Saturday’s Final Four, but it wasn’t the Cougars who had the ugliest performance of the day. That honor would have to go to Charles Barkley.

Baylor dominated Houston in the first half of Saturday’s game, jumping out to a 45-20 lead. There wasn’t much to be said on the halftime show. The Bears were better in every facet of the game. It was that simple.

Barkley could’ve kept his halftime analysis short and simple. Instead, he rambled on about “Jims” and “Joes,” and how Baylor and Gonzaga are the only teams in college basketball this season to have both.

“The difference between Baylor, Gonzaga and all these other teams: Houston’s got some Joes,” Barkley explained during Saturday’s halftime show. “These other two guys got Jims and Joes. And that’s what will win games. A lot of teams got Jims. A lot of teams got some Joes. Baylor, Gonzaga they’re the only two teams in the tournament that got Jims and Joes.”

Confused? So are we. What on earth was Barkley trying to convey?

We think the point Charles Barkley was making is that Baylor and Gonzaga are the only two teams in the country that have no weaknesses from top to bottom. That tends to make a difference in March Madness.

It looks like Baylor will be moving on to the national championship. We’ll find out later this evening whether it’ll be one-seed Gonzaga or 11-seed UCLA that joins the Cougars.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.