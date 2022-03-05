College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach.

FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways with Fly.

“With deep appreciation for Coach Fly’s numerous sacrifices, efforts and contributions to FGCU over the past 11 years (on and off the court), in a gut-wrenching decision, I have decided that we need to transition to a different path and will be commencing a search for a new head men’s basketball coach,” Kavanagh said in a press release. “We extremely value Michael’s friendship and love of the Green & Blue and wish him all the best personally and professionally in his future endeavors.”

Florida Gulf Coast has parted with Michael Fly, source told @Stadium. Fly went 21-11 this season and 10-6 in the ASUN. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 5, 2022

Over the course of his tenure at Florida Gulf Coast, Fly had a 55-59 record. He was unable to lead the team to the NCAA tournament during that span.

Florida Gulf Coast was recently eliminated in the quarterfinals of the ASUN Tournament by Bellarmine.

With the program’s chances of making the NCAA tournament officially gone, the athletic department can now begin its search for a new head coach.