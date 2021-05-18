The Spun

Former Arizona State Star Guard Remy Martin Reveals Transfer Decision

General view of a Kansas Jayhawks basketball game.LAWRENCE, KS - NOVEMBER 18: Kansas Jayhawks fans hoist a giant flag during the game between the Siena Saints and the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on November 18, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Remy Martin made the rich even richer on Monday evening. The former Arizona State star is leaving Bobby Hurley and the Sun Devils for Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks, according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Martin announced just six days ago that he was entering the transfer portal, instantly making him one of the top transfers on the board.

Last year at ASU, the 6-foot sharp-shooter averaged 19.1 points per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from deep.

Martin is planning on testing the NBA waters and will remain in the NBA Draft process. But in the event he opts to stay at the collegiate level, the talented guard will be suiting up for the Jayhawks this upcoming season.

If Remy Martin does play for Kansas this upcoming season, he projects as a day-one starter.

Martin is a streaky scorer who’s also capable of facilitating an offense. Last season, he scored at least 18 points in 11 straight games including 30-point efforts against both Oregon and USC (eventual Sweet 16 teams).

Under Bill Self, Martin has the potential to play the best he ever has up to this point. It also helps that he’ll be surrounded by a star-studded lineup.

The Jayhawks will be a threat to win the national championship next season if Martin forgoes the NBA and stays in college.


