Remy Martin made the rich even richer on Monday evening. The former Arizona State star is leaving Bobby Hurley and the Sun Devils for Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks, according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Martin announced just six days ago that he was entering the transfer portal, instantly making him one of the top transfers on the board.

Last year at ASU, the 6-foot sharp-shooter averaged 19.1 points per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from deep.

Martin is planning on testing the NBA waters and will remain in the NBA Draft process. But in the event he opts to stay at the collegiate level, the talented guard will be suiting up for the Jayhawks this upcoming season.

BREAKING: Arizona State transfer Remy Martin tells me that he has committed to Kansas. Martin also tells me that he plans to still go through the NBA Draft process. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 17, 2021

If Remy Martin does play for Kansas this upcoming season, he projects as a day-one starter.

Martin is a streaky scorer who’s also capable of facilitating an offense. Last season, he scored at least 18 points in 11 straight games including 30-point efforts against both Oregon and USC (eventual Sweet 16 teams).

Under Bill Self, Martin has the potential to play the best he ever has up to this point. It also helps that he’ll be surrounded by a star-studded lineup.

The Jayhawks will be a threat to win the national championship next season if Martin forgoes the NBA and stays in college.