Former Men’s College Basketball Coach Has Died At 66

Former Hartford men’s basketball coach Jack Phelan passed away on Monday morning at the age of 66, according to the Hartford Courant.

Phelan coached at Hartford from 1981-1992, helping the program transition from Division II to Division I. He compiled an overall record of 128-181 and was inducted into the school’s athletic Hall of Fame in 2009.

Prior to becoming the head coach at Hartford, Phelan served as an assistant coach at Niagara, Fairfield and his alma mater Saint Francis (Pa.). Phelan was a standout player at Saint Francis before becoming a sixth-round draft pick of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors in 1977.

“This morning was a really hard one-our former coach and one of my close friends Jack Phelan passed away,” current Hartford men’s basketball coach John Gallagher wrote on Twitter. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Patti and their 3 sons-Kenny, Jack and Patrick—Jack texted me after every game —was someone I leaned on-definition of a #Neighborhood guy.”

Phelan had been the athletic director at Farmington High School in Connecticut for the last 17 years.

“Jack Phelan was a legend at FHS and across CT for everything he did to improve the lives of student-athletes, coaches, educators, and community members,” the Farmington High School student activities Twitter account posted this afternoon. “Jack was loved by so many people and even though he has passed away, his impact at FHS will be felt for generations to come.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Phelan’s friends and family at this time.