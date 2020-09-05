Former College Basketball Coach Has Passed Away

On Saturday morning, the college basketball world lost a beloved figure when a former head coach passed away.

David Smokey Gaines passed away following a battle with cancer, his son confirmed to college basketball analyst Dick Vitale. He was 78 years old.

Gaines played college basketball and went on to play one season in the American Basketball Association. He eventually landed with the Harlem Globetrotters, where he played for four years.

“I’m so saddened to just receive a call from Darryl Gaines son of David Smokey Gaines that his Dad has just passed from cancer,” Vitale said on Twitter. “Smokey a Hall of Fame Harlem Globetrotter was a dear friend who played a vital role in my career while at the University of Detroit. Pls God May he RIP!”

Smokey Gaines took over at Detroit-Mercy after Dickie V left to become the head coach of the Detroit Pistons. In two seasons there, he compiled a 47-10 record and took the team to the NCAA Tournament in 1979.

Gaines eventually took over at San Diego State where he took over a rebuilding Aztecs program. His team finished with a 6-21 record in his first season before he turned things around.

Gaines led the team to five-straight winning seasons after struggling in Year 1. It culminated in an NCAA Tournament appearance for the team in 1985.

He racked up a 157-127 record during his college coaching career.