Former College Basketball Point Guard Found Dead At 27

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

A former college basketball point guard was found dead at 27 over the weekend.

Neena Pacholke, a former point guard at South Florida, was reportedly found dead over the weekend.

Police confirmed the tragic news to TMZ Sports.

From the report:

A spokesperson for the Wausau Police Department tells us officers were dispatched to a home in Wausau on Saturday morning for a welfare check. When they arrived, they said they received no answer at the door.

Eventually, officers made their way into the residence and found Pacholke deceased. "Foul play is not suspected," the spokesperson said.

Pacholke died by suicide, according to her sister.

Our thoughts are with Neena's friends and family members during this difficult time.