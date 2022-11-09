Former College Basketball Standout Elected Governor

While the wider college sports world waits to see whether Herschel Walker will be elected to U.S. Senate, another former college star claimed victory in her own election.

On Election Night, former Harvard women's basketball star Maura Healey was elected governor of Massachusetts. Healey defeated Geoff Diehl to make history as both the first female governor of the state and the first openly lesbian woman to be elected as a state's governor.

Healey's rise to becoming one of the most powerful women in America began as an undergraduate at Harvard between 1988 and 1992. Playing under coaching legend Kathy Delaney-Smith, Healey became a co-captain and helped lead the Crimson to an Ivy League title in 1991.

After graduating, Healey played two seasons of professional basketball in Austria before returning to the United States to pursue a law degree. She achieved her J.D. from Northeastern in 1998.

After over 15 years as an attorney in Massachusetts, Maura Healey was elected Attorney General in 2014 and re-elected in 2018.

At the beginning of 2022, Healey announced her candidacy for governor and promptly won her primary in a landslide. She led Diehl in the polls by a wide margin for most of the campaign and the end result was a decisive and historic victory.

Not a bad day for Harvard Crimson basketball. And the season hasn't even gotten into full swing yet.