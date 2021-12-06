Former College Basketball Standout Has Died At 51

Herb Jones, a former college basketball standout at Cincinnati, has died at the age of 51 following a battle with lung and liver cancer.

Jones was a star for the Bearcats back in the day. He and then head coach Bob Huggins led Cincinnati to the 1992 Final Four. The standout 6-foot-4 led the team in points (18.1) and rebounds (7.1) per game that season.

The Cincinnati community is devastated to hear of Jones’ death.

“He loved Cincinnati and obviously loved the Bearcats,” Huggins, Jones’ former coach, told The Enquirer. “Without him, none of that stuff would be possible. None of it. He’s the guy. He’s the guy who really led us and led the resurgence of Cincinnati basketball. Cincinnati basketball and the entire university owe him a tremendous debt of gratitude.”

Cincinnati Bearcats Hall of Fame basketball player Herb Jones dies at 51 https://t.co/PXXy6USc2A — Enquirer Sports (@ENQSports) December 6, 2021

Simply put, Herb Jones is a Cincinnati legend. He was inducted into the Cincinnati Athletics Hall of Fame this past September.

Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Herb Jones and our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time,” Cunningham said. “Herb was one of the greatest basketball players in Cincinnati history and his legacy as one of the leaders of the 1992 Final Four team will forever live on. He left an immeasurable impact on the Bearcats community. Herb will be dearly missed by all.”