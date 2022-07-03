Former College Basketball Star Dee Brown Lands Coaching Job

CHAMPAIGN, IL - JANUARY 05: Dee Brown #11 of the Illinois Fighting Illini brings the ball upcourt on his way to a career high 34 points against the Michigan State Spartans on January 5, 2006 in the Assembly Hall at the University of Illinois in Champaign, Illinois. Illinois defeated Michigan State 60-50. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Former Illinois star Dee Brown has accepted the head coaching position at Roosevelt University in Chicago.

Brown, previously an assistant at University of Illinois Chicago, posted a video Monday night thanking his old school while clearing out his office.

A two-time consensus All-American, Brown scored 1,812 total points during his four seasons at Illinois. He averaged 2.1 points per game during his two-year NBA career with three teams.

Brown told CBS News Chicago's Matt Zahn that he plans on emphasizing education at Roosevelt.

"You'll always hear me talk academics," Brown said. "Degrees do matter. If I didn't have a degree from the University of Illinois, I wouldn't be sitting here.

"Our goals are going to be simple. Get degrees, make a huge impact in the community. I've always been high on going out and making a difference."

Brown said he plans on taking a page from former Illinois coach Bruce Weber by "sharing the basketball" and prioritizing team unity. He looks forward to making the NAIA school a popular destination.

"I think Roosevelt U. is a place where people are going to want to come play, for the culture we're going to build, the great staff I'm going to have, and the energy and passion I have for the city."