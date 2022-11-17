Former College Basketball Star Arrested For Attempted Robbery

SYRACUSE, NY - FEBRUARY 23: A general view of the Carrier Dome during the game between the Syracuse Orange and the Georgetown Hoyas with record breaking attendance of 35,012 fans on February 23, 2013 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Nate Shron/Getty Images)

Former NBA forward and Syracuse star Donte Greene was arrested last week for an attempted robbery in Indiana.

Greene allegedly lunged at a clerk at a Phillips 66 gas station and told him to "give him all the money." The clerk tried to contact the police, but the former first-round pick told him not to

The Goshen Police Department responded to a "robbery in progress" after midnight on Nov. 8.

Greene was charged with robbery, intimation and interfering in the reporting of a crime.

Greene was a standout at Syracuse, averaging 17.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

After earning All-Big East honors as a freshman, Greene was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2008 NBA Draft. He was immediately traded to the Houston Rockets and then later traded to the Sacramento Kings that same year.

Greene finished his NBA career averaging 6.1 points per game.

Since Greene faces a felony charge of robbery, he could, in theory, face one to six years in prison if convicted.