Former Georgetown G Mac McClung Announces Transfer Destination

On Wednesday, the top transfer on the market in college basketball announced where he plans to play next season.

Former Georgetown guard Mac McClung announced his plans to leave the Hoyas following the 2019-20 season. “A number of different events made me feel I had no choice but to transfer from Georgetown,” McClung told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

Earlier this month, he named the seven programs sill in his recruitment. Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, Memphis, Texas Tech, USC and Wake Forest all made the list for the top guard.

This afternoon, McClung made one of those programs very happy. He took to Twitter to announce his commitment to Texas Tech.

McClung is headed to the Big 12 where he’ll play for head coach Chris Beard.

McClung led the Hoyas in scoring with 15.7 points per game. He also grabbed 3.1 rebounds and doled out 2.4 assists per game during the 2019-20 season.

The former three-star guard is known for his athletic ability and highlight-reel dunks. However, in the first two years of his college basketball career, he’s struggled to find his range.

In two years with the Hoyas, McClung never shot better than 39.4-percent from the floor. He made just 32.3-percent of his attempts from beyond the arc this season, which was up from 27.7-percent in 2018-19.

After two years at Georgetown, McClung will be able to showcase his talent in a new conference.