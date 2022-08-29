Former Kansas Basketball Star Reportedly Cut Monday

LAWRENCE, KS - NOVEMBER 09: Kansas Jayhawks cheerleaders and fans distract a Louisiana Monro Warhawks free-throw shooter during the second half of the game against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks on November 9, 2007 at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

A former Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball star is reportedly being released.

According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Toronto Raptors are parting ways with ex-Jayhawks star Sviatoslav "Svi" Mykhailiuk.

Mykhailiuk will be seeking a new NBA home.

"The Toronto Raptors are waiving forward Svi Mykhailiuk, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Mykhailiuk, who's currently playing for Ukraine's national team at FIBA EuroBasket, is seeking a fresh start elsewhere," Charania reports.

The former Kansas star has been in the league since the 2018-19 season.

He's played for the Lakers, Pistons, Thunder and Raptors, averaging 6.6 points and 1.8 rebounds over the course of his professional career.