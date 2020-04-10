Once a five-star prospect, Kahlil Whitney’s college basketball career didn’t go the way he may have wanted it. But he’ll now have a chance to prove himself at an even higher level.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Whitney announced his intentions to enter the NBA Draft. He has been out of basketball since withdrawing from Kentucky in January.

“I have decided to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft,” Whitney wrote. “I truly believe in my development and grind. I want to thank my coaches, fans, trainers and family for the ongoing support. My journey will be inspiring to kids and athletes all over the globe. #BLESSED”

But Whitney’s lone year in Kentucky wasn’t particularly memorable. He withdrew from Kentucky after averaging less than 13 minutes a game with only eight starts. Over 18 games, Whitney recorded a grand total of 60 points.

In an interview with ESPN, Whitney said he’s used the last few months to focus on his “individual development.”

Via ESPN:

“During the pre-draft process I’m hoping to show every NBA team what so many others know I’m already capable of,” Whitney told ESPN. “These past few months, I’ve been really focused on my individual development and refining many of my skills: tightening up my shot mechanics, ball handling, pick and roll reads, passing, and understanding NBA terminology. “I really want to show that I can do everything, that I’m an extremely hard worker and I embrace the grind.”

Coming out of high school last year, Whitney was the No. 11 overall prospect in the country by 247Sports.

