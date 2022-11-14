Former Ohio State Basketball Star Dead At 52

NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 30: A general view as the Ohio State Buckeyes practice prior to the 2012 Final Four of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on March 30, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

A former Ohio State men's basketball star has passed away.

Ohio State announced on Monday that former team captain Jamaal Brown has died at the age of 52.

The Buckeyes paid tribute to Brown on Monday.

"Ohio State men’s basketball is saddened by the news that former captain Jamaal Brown has passed away at his home in Texas over the weekend. Brown was 52," the Buckeyes announced.

"The Arlington, Texas native appeared in 127 games, starting 126 of those games, from 1988-92. A floor leader, Brown averaged 9.0 points per game and scored 1,139 points in his career. He led the Buckeyes to back-to-back Big Ten titles in 1991 and 1992 and served as a team captain during his senior season in 1992. Brown made a team-high 34 three-pointers in 1991 and was second behind Jim Jackson in 1992 with 41 threes."

Brown came out of Texas before starring for the Buckeyes in the Big Ten.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family members.

May he rest in peace.