Former Oregon State Star’s “Sister Jean” Joke Is Going Viral

Sister Jean’s magic has run out. Loyola Chicago’s run in the Big Dance came to an end Saturday afternoon at the hands of a more formidable Cinderella: the Oregon State Beavers.

Oregon State, which was picked to finished last in the Pac-12’s preseason poll, is moving on to the Elite Eight. The No. 12-seed Beavers knocked off the eight-seed Ramblers 65-58 on Saturday.

That means we won’t be seeing the iconic Sister Jean anymore during this year’s Big Dance. Sister Jean has become a 2021 NCAA Tournament icon. She’s probably Loyola’s most die-hard fan at this point.

While some will miss her, former Oregon State football star JacQuizz Rodgers won’t. He had a hilarious joke about Sister Jean following the Beavers’ upset win on Saturday.

“We mean no harm..We just making sure Sister Jean gets to church in the morning: #GoBeavs,” Rodgers joked on Twitter.

Take a look. This is hilarious.

We mean no harm..We just making sure Sister Jean gets to church ⛪️ in the morning: #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/mNGFeTYaBB — JacQuizz Rodgers (@Qui22Rodgers) March 27, 2021

We’ll miss you, Sister Jean. We can’t wait until you make another appearance at next year’s Big Dance.

Oregon State, meanwhile, is on a remarkable run. The Beavers weren’t even in the mix for an at-large bid in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, but they went on to steamroll through UCLA, Oregon and Colorado to win the Pac-12 Tournament championship.

Oregon State has since gone on to take down five-seed Tennessee, four-seed Oklahoma State and now eight-seed Loyola Chicago. The Beavs will play the winner of Houston-Syracuse in the Elite Eight.