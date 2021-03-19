Freshman College Football Player Found Dead At 19

The Charleston Southern football team and the college football world as a whole is in mourning today following the passing of freshman wide receiver Joe Bradshaw. He was 19 years old.

Charleston Southern announced that Bradshaw passed away off-campus last night. Per the statement, his passing is being investigated by the authorities.

Bradshaw joined the Buccaneers as a preferred walk-on following a standout career at Nease High School in Florida. He recorded 51 receptions in high school and was studying engineering at Charleston Southern.

Buccaneers head coach Autry Denson offered his condolences on Bradshaw’s passing and praised his toughness. He recalled how Bradshaw refused to skip Charleston Southern’s opener against Kennesaw State even though he was fresh off of wrist surgery.

Via CSUSports.com:

“On behalf of the Charleston Southern Football ministry, we offer our condolences to the Bradshaw and Edwards’ family regarding the untimely passing of an exceptional young man, Joe ‘Jo Jo’ Bradshaw. It is imperative that we not judge or allow circumstances to define who Joe was as a person. Not only would that in and of itself be a tragedy, but it also would not accurately portray who Joe really was. Jo Jo was a phenomenal young man, son, student, and teammate. He was a computer engineering major. His position on the field was as a wide receiver, but that huge smile and big heart influenced every one of his teammates and coaches. He was such a proud member of our Charleston Southern Football ministry that even wrist surgery a few weeks ago could not keep him away from his football family. Later on that same day, after his surgery, this dude was spotted in the parking lot attempting to attend a team meeting that he was excused from. I could go on and on about Joe, but what is most important is that we remember him for who he was. He was a child of God, that unapologetically loved other people in a manner that was honoring to God. To say he will be missed would be an understatement, but we will trust God to strengthen us and his family to honor his memory by using every day that God gives us to keep a big ‘Jo Jo’ smile on our face and love like he did. Our continued prayers and support are with his family, friends, and teammates. Jo Jo may be physically gone, but he will never be forgotten. We are better because of the times we were blessed to share with our Jo Jo. We love you to life in Christ Joe.”

CSU athletic director Jeff Barber shared the sentiment in a succinct message of his own:

“The thoughts and prayers of our entire Buccaneer family are with the Bradshaw family, our football team, and our coaching staff at this very difficult time,” Barber said.

Our hearts go out to Joe Bradshaw’s family and loved ones.