Game Time, TV Channel Set For Auburn vs. Kentucky

Auburn and Kentucky both saw their momentum halted yesterday in stunning losses to Alabama and South Carolina respectively. But they’re still among the favorites to come out on top in the SEC, and their February 1 matchup could go a long way in deciding that.

Bruce Pearl’s Tigers saw their undefeated run end at 15 wins following their 19-point loss to the Crimson Tide. But at 15-1, they still control their own destiny in the SEC regular season title race. They have four games against Florida, South Carolina, Iowa State and Ole Miss before they play Kentucky.

Kentucky will be on the road for that game. John Calipari’s team is currently 12-4 overall and 3-1 in the SEC. That loss to the Gamecocks in Columbia yesterday snapped a four-game winning streak that included a huge win over Louisville in late-December.

The February 1 game between Auburn and Kentucky will tip off at 6:00 p.m. ET at Auburn Arena, and will air on ESPN.

Schedule update: Our game at Auburn on Feb. 1 has been set for a 6 p.m. ET tip on ESPN. #TGT pic.twitter.com/h4RqOTcwlR — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 16, 2020

Auburn and Kentucky have combined to win nine SEC regular season and Tournament titles in the past five years. But the Tigers are the ones coming off a trip to the Final Four, and look like the best team in the SEC at the moment.

This might be one of the most important matchups the two teams will have in the regular season.