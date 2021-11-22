The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Geno Auriemma Has Brutally Honest Admission On This Year’s Team

A closeup of Connecticut Huskiers basketball coach Geno Auriemma during a game.COLUMBUS, OH - MARCH 30: Head coach Geno Auriemma of the Connecticut Huskies reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half in the semifinals of the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four at Nationwide Arena on March 30, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Geno Auriemma was furious with his players following UConn’s blowout loss to No. 1 South Carolina on Monday afternoon.

No. 2 UConn trailed top-ranked South Carolina 57-54 entering the fourth quarter, but it was all downhill from there.

The Huskies managed to score three points – no, we’re not kidding – in the fourth quarter and went on to lost to the Gamecocks 73-57.

Auriemma proceeded to call his players “selfish” and “stubborn as s—t.”

“The object of the game is to win the game and we didn’t win, so that’s a bad thing,” Auriemma said. “This is a very selfish group of players, which I don’t understand. I’ve coached some of the most iconic players to ever play college basketball. They weren’t selfish. And now I got guys that can barely play a lick, and they’re stubborn as s—t. Welcome to 2021, right?”

It’s one thing for Geno Auriemma to say these kind of things in the locker room. It’s another to say it in public to the media. No matter how you spin it, this is an awful look for the college basketball coach.

Maybe he’s trying to motivate his players. But it’s likely the loss to South Carolina did the job. Auriemma took it one step further, though, and felt it was necessary to criticize his players in ugly fashion.

The Huskies have plenty of mysteries to solve following their loss to South Carolina on Monday. Team culture figures to be a priority.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.