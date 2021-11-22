Geno Auriemma Has Brutally Honest Admission On This Year’s Team

Geno Auriemma was furious with his players following UConn’s blowout loss to No. 1 South Carolina on Monday afternoon.

No. 2 UConn trailed top-ranked South Carolina 57-54 entering the fourth quarter, but it was all downhill from there.

The Huskies managed to score three points – no, we’re not kidding – in the fourth quarter and went on to lost to the Gamecocks 73-57.

Auriemma proceeded to call his players “selfish” and “stubborn as s—t.”

“The object of the game is to win the game and we didn’t win, so that’s a bad thing,” Auriemma said. “This is a very selfish group of players, which I don’t understand. I’ve coached some of the most iconic players to ever play college basketball. They weren’t selfish. And now I got guys that can barely play a lick, and they’re stubborn as s—t. Welcome to 2021, right?”

Geno Auriemma says this UConn team is the most stubborn group of players he's ever coached: "I've got guys that can barely play a lick, and they're stubborn as s–t." pic.twitter.com/dyC8NlgBQu — UConn Videos (@SNYUConn) November 22, 2021

It’s one thing for Geno Auriemma to say these kind of things in the locker room. It’s another to say it in public to the media. No matter how you spin it, this is an awful look for the college basketball coach.

Maybe he’s trying to motivate his players. But it’s likely the loss to South Carolina did the job. Auriemma took it one step further, though, and felt it was necessary to criticize his players in ugly fashion.

The Huskies have plenty of mysteries to solve following their loss to South Carolina on Monday. Team culture figures to be a priority.