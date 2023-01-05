Georgetown Basketball Just Broke An Embarrassing Record

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Yikes, Georgetown.

The Hoyas' men's basketball program broke an embarrassing record on Wednesday evening.

Georgetown lost at home to Villanova on Wednesday night. The Hoyas fell to the Wildcats, 73-57.

The loss is Georgetown's 25th straight conference loss. That is a Big East basketball record.

"Georgetown has now lost 25 straight regular season Big East games — the longest regular season losing streak in the history of the league. Last win came on March 2, 2021," ESPN's Jeff Borzello tweeted.

Georgetown has actually lost its last 30 games against high-major opponents.

Georgetown is going to have to make a decision on head coach Patrick Ewing at some point.