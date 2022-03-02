Earlier Wednesday morning, Georgetown athletic director Lee Reed released a statement expressing his confidence in head coach Patrick Ewing.

“In this ever evolving landscape of college athletics we are committed to Coach Ewing,” the statement said. “… We are working with him to evaluate every aspect of the men’s basketball program and to make the necessary changes for him to put us back on the path to success for next year.”

“Coach Ewing’s dedication as well as his success in last year’s Big East Tournament is a testament to his leadership,” Reed concluded. “This give us confidence that he can strengthen our program going forward.”

It didn’t take fans long to start reacting to the news. Most are shocked that Ewing will be retained given Georgetown’s recent struggles.

“Remember when thousands of Georgetown students and alums signed an online petition to oust Craig Esherick after going 13-15 in 2004? Georgetown is currently 6-22 (0-17 in the Big East) and apparently just staying the course in 2022…” one person said.

Remember when thousands of Georgetown students and alums signed an online petition to oust Craig Esherick after going 13-15 in 2004? Georgetown is currently 6-22 (0-17 in the Big East) and apparently just staying the course in 2022… https://t.co/10IofhZO23 pic.twitter.com/08KhbKaJ62 — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) March 2, 2022

“Y’all wanna see a college athletic department that has kneecapped itself for well over a decade because it keeps hiring people it can’t fire, for sentimental reasons? Here’s one,” said one analyst.

Y'all wanna see a college athletic department that has kneecapped itself for well over a decade because it keeps hiring people it can't fire, for sentimental reasons? Here's one https://t.co/ARAD9KFN2s — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) March 2, 2022

Georgetown is 6-22 with a winless record in conference play so far this season. Despite those shortcomings, Ewing isn’t going anywhere just yet.