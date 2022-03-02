The Spun

Georgetown Is Supporting Patrick Ewing: Fans React

Patrick Ewing looks on during a game.CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 01: Charlotte Hornets assitant coach, Patrick Ewing, during their game at Time Warner Cable Arena on November 1, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Earlier Wednesday morning, Georgetown athletic director Lee Reed released a statement expressing his confidence in head coach Patrick Ewing.

“In this ever evolving landscape of college athletics we are committed to Coach Ewing,” the statement said. “… We are working with him to evaluate every aspect of the men’s basketball program and to make the necessary changes for him to put us back on the path to success for next year.”

“Coach Ewing’s dedication as well as his success in last year’s Big East Tournament is a testament to his leadership,” Reed concluded. “This give us confidence that he can strengthen our program going forward.”

It didn’t take fans long to start reacting to the news. Most are shocked that Ewing will be retained given Georgetown’s recent struggles.

“Remember when thousands of Georgetown students and alums signed an online petition to oust Craig Esherick after going 13-15 in 2004? Georgetown is currently 6-22 (0-17 in the Big East) and apparently just staying the course in 2022…” one person said.

“Y’all wanna see a college athletic department that has kneecapped itself for well over a decade because it keeps hiring people it can’t fire, for sentimental reasons? Here’s one,” said one analyst.

Georgetown is 6-22 with a winless record in conference play so far this season. Despite those shortcomings, Ewing isn’t going anywhere just yet.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.