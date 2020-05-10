Giannis’ Younger Brother Makes College Basketball Decision

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s youngest brother, Alex, is a rising star at the high school level. After receiving consideration by several college programs, though, Alex is opting to take his talent overseas.

The Wisconsin native will not attend college as he pursues a professional career in Europe, per Eurohoops reporter Varlas Nikos. Alex is following the footsteps of his older brothers, specifically Giannis, as he skips college to immediately become a professional overseas.

Two of Alex’s brothers have played in European leagues. One, younger brother Kostas, played in college at Dayton. Giannis’ path to the NBA is well-known. Thanasis also played in Europe before making his way to the NBA. Alex is hoping for a similar career path.

The youngest Antetokounmpo brother was a breakout star at Milwaukee’s Dominican high school last season. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 19.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in 2019. It’ll be interesting to follow his soon-to-be European career.

Alex Antetokounmpo intends to skip NCAA and turn pro in Europe, while he prepares for the NBA draft pic.twitter.com/IjAIKiJtQ3 — Varlas Nikos (@nikosvarlas) May 9, 2020

Alex continues to fly under the radar here in the U.S. He’ll likely receive plenty of publicity in Europe considering his bloodline.

Giannis is one of the most well-known NBA stars to start his professional career in Europe. His path has become a model for high school prospects considering foregoing college.

Will Alex follow the path of Giannis and Thanasis and eventually make his way from Europe to the NBA? The youngest Antetokounmpo brother could be a breakout star in the making.