Gonzaga Basketball Lands Massive News Before Season Opener

Gonzaga basketball was already projected to be one of the top teams in the country before it got outstanding news on Tuesday afternoon.

Guard Andrew Nembhard, who transferred to Gonzaga from Florida, has reportedly received a waiver from the NCAA granting him immediate eligibility. A multi-year starter for the Gators, Nembhard can play right away in Spokane.

In two seasons at Florida, Nembhard started 67 games. He averaged 9.5 points, 5.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Last year, Nembhard scored in double-digits on 15 occasions and eclipsed 20 points four times. The 6-foot-5 point guard will slot into a loaded backcourt with the Zags.

After reaching the Elite Eight in 2019, Gonzaga was 31-2 and looking like a national championship contender when the 2019-20 college basketball season was shut down.

The Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the preseason AP poll this season, and having Nembhard available only enhances their chances at winning an elusive national title.

Gonzaga is slated to open up the season against No. 6 Kansas on Thanksgiving Day. Tip time is 1:30 p.m. ET on FOX.