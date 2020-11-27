No. 1 CBB Team Down 2 Players Due To Contact Tracing At Tournament

It’s the first week of the new college basketball season, but we’re already seeing absences from some teams due to contact tracing. In this case, it’s two players from No. 1 ranked Gonzaga, who are playing at the Fort Myers Tip-Off in Florida.

According to The Spokesman-Review, two Gonzaga players are in quarantine at their hotel as the team battles Auburn today. Freshman guard Dominick Harris was named by his father on social media. Freshman Julian Strawther is the only other absence from the Gonzaga bench.

Harris and Strawther both players participated in Gonzaga’s 102-90 win over Kansas on Thursday. Worse still, Strawther was in very close contact with coaches and teammates in post-game celebrations.

Being without the two four-star freshman clearly isn’t the biggest problem right now. Extensive testing will need to be done now to ensure no one else on the Bulldogs tests positive for COVID-19.

Here’s the deal with the 2 Gonzaga players. Freshman Dominick Harris’ father tweeted his son is quarantining due to being in close proximity with a player who tested positive. Source said it’s another frosh, and NOT Jalen Suggs. Source said Julian Strawther will not play today. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 27, 2020

Tons of questions were raised in the offseason about how the NCAA would pull off the 2020-21 season.

A top school like Gonzaga potentially facing an outbreak just days into the start of the season is a terrible look.

Games are already being canceled left and right and coaches and players can still be seen wearing masks wrong or not wearing them at all. Given that the NCAA has had upwards of eight months to prepare, the fact that they’re off to a start like this does not bode well.

Will we get a proper college basketball season, or will it be canceled again?

[Jeff Goodman]