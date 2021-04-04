The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Epic UCLA-Gonzaga Game

Jalen Suggs and Gonzaga celebrate his overtime buzzer beater against UCLA in the Final FourCBS

While this NCAA Tournament has brought plenty of upsets and a good deal of drama early on, it didn’t have a true signature game. That changed in a major way with tonight’s incredible Final Four duel between 1-seed Gonzaga and 11-seed UCLA.

There were plenty of storylines entering this one. Gonzaga, in the state of Indiana, is playing to be the first undefeated team since 1976 Hoosiers. To get to the national title, they had to go through UCLA, both one of the most historic programs in the sport with 11 national titles, but also a blue blood that has struggled to reach those heights over the last few decades. In some ways, both of these schools are the powerhouses and underdog darlings at the same time.

Gonzaga entered tonight’s semifinal game as a 14.5-point favorite. The Bulldogs have barely been challenged this year, winning by over 23 points per game, and running through the NCAA Tournament without much drama. Only one Gonzaga game had been decided by less than double-digits.

Tonight’s game was one of the closest you’ll ever see. Rarely was either team up by more than two baskets. Both teams shot the ball exceptionally well, with Gonzaga at 58.7-percent and UCLA at 57.6-percent. Regulation ended on an impressive defensive play by Gonzaga star Drew Timme, taking a charge on what could have been a game-winning shot by UCLA star Johnny Juzang, effectively forcing overtime at 81-81.

Timme continued to exert his will on the game in overtime, scoring the Zags’ first three baskets of the period. UCLA stemmed the tide with a big Cody Riley three, but Andrew Nembhard answered with a massive stepback three to push the score to 90-85 with under a minute left. Jaime Jaquez cut things back to two with a massive three, and after a huge stop, Johnny Juzang tied things at 90 with just three seconds left.

Those three seconds were plenty for superstar guard Jalen Suggs to drill a shot that will be replayed every March until the end of time.

Gonzaga will play for a national championship and an undefeated season on Monday night against Baylor, giving us the matchup we’ve been waiting for all year.

There’s no way else to describe it. This is one of the best college basketball games we’ve ever seen, and maybe the single best sporting event we’ve had during these brutal last 13 months. What a treat we all got to witness tonight.

Of course, there’s always that guy. You can probably guess who it was tonight.

Gonzaga vs. Baylor tips off on Monday night at 9:20 p.m. ET.

