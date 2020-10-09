Wichita State Releases Statement About Gregg Marshall Allegations

On Thursday night, severe allegations were levied against Wichita State men’s basketball coach Gregg Marshall, considered one of the top coaches in the sport. Among other pretty indefensible things, Marshall allegedly punched a player twice and choked out an assistant coach.

Former All-Conference Shockers forward Shaq Morris, who played for Marshall from 2013-18, told Stadium’s Jeff Goodman that he was punched twice by Marshall during a practice in 2015. Goodman also reports that three eye witnesses saw the Wichita State basketball coach choke assistant Kyle Linsted during the 2016-17 season. Linsted spent three seasons at Wichita State before leaving to take an assistant job at Minnesota following the 2017-18 season.

More than 30 members of the program, including those currently with the team, reported a multitude of incidents about Marshall, according to Goodman’s report. On top of the physical violence, they also accuse him of using “ethnic and racial slurs” in demeaning players. Wichita State launched an investigation into Marshall’s conduct last month, as Goodman was in the middle of reporting on the situation.

Today, Wichita State University acknowledged the allegations, and confirmed the independent investigation into the matter, which is being handled by St. Louis-based law firm Tueth Keeney. The team continues to practice amid that investigation, in preparation for the 2020-21 college basketball season.

Wichita State has released a statement regarding Gregg Marshall. pic.twitter.com/1zoYhPGBly — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) October 9, 2020

“The investigation is being completed in an expeditious and deliberate manner,” Wichita State’s statement reads. “We have received full cooperation from University staff, coaches, and current student-athletes, and Coach Gregg Marshall and support any individual who chooses to participate in order to conduct a fair, impartial, and thorough investigation.”

The piece also details a number of alleged racist incidents aimed at players of various ethnicities

Marshall taunted junior forward Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler, who is of Native American descent, “to get back on his horse” and made “Indian howling noises” while in practice during the 2018-19 season. […] Marshall told senior center Jamie Echenique, who is from Colombia, that he would be “a great coffee bean picker” because Echenique struggled at times catching the ball. […] Erik Stevenson was wide open and didn’t shoot the ball one day in practice this past season. The player closing out on him defensively was black. While in film session, Marshall paused the film. “I think you’re afraid of brothers, guys raised by their grandparents eating PB&J’s.” One black player told Stadium he felt that was a racist remark.

The college basketball season is slated to start on Nov. 25, per a recent NCAA decision. We’ll see if Gregg Marshall is leading Wichita State when it rolls around.

[Stadium]

Update: Marshall has released a statement.

Gregg Marshall releases statement through his agent. pic.twitter.com/Zj4Qe2qEXJ — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) October 9, 2020

“My coaching style isn’t for everyone,” the Wichita State coach says, via his agent. “What I am not is demeaning or abusive. I have deep respect for all my players. I believe unequivocally in their value as athletes, as students, and as people. Any portrayal of me to the contrary is wrong.”

Marshall does not directly address or deny the allegations by Morris, or others detailed in Goodman’s report in the statement.