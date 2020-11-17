College Basketball World Reacts To The Gregg Marshall News

In early October, multiple reports emerged about allegations of abuse against Wichita State basketball coach Gregg Marshall, by former players. Among the players to go on the record was former all-conference forward Shaq Morris, who says he was punched by the head coach during a Shockers practice.

Morris is one of over 30 current and former players to tell Stadium‘s Jeff Goodman about a litany of transgressions by the Shockers coach. He allegedly choked a former assistant coach, used racial and ethnic slurs against players, and other various forms of abuse during his time with the program.

After the reports emerged, Wichita State announced that it was investigating the claims against Marshall. A week ago, it was reported that the school was expected to part ways with him.

It took a while, but that break-up is now official. The two sides had a mutual parting of ways, though Marshall won’t go without some recompense, despite the troubling allegations against him. Wichita State will pay him out $7.75 million over six years. That part of the equation has many very angry.

Amazing that Gregg Marshall was given $7.75 million by Wichita State after all the allegations that came forward — many of them validated by players to investigators. https://t.co/8uUfeW5Qjl — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 17, 2020

Isaac Brown will serve as the interim head coach for the season that is set to start in just over a week. This news will cast a real shadow over what is already set to be a bizarre season.

Jeff Goodman, who broke one of the initial stories on the allegations, has collected some pretty fiery responses in wake of the settlement news.

One former Wichita State player to me on hearing the news Gregg Marshall is out with $7.75 million in his pocket: “It should have been done years ago, but he shouldn’t have gotten anything on the way out. That’s a joke.” — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 17, 2020

UConn wouldn’t give Kevin Ollie the money he was owed for minor rules violations. Wichita State gives Gregg Marshall $7.75 million after punching a player, choking an assistant and numerous incidents of verbal abuse. What the hell are we doing here … — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 17, 2020

One D-1 head coach on Gregg Marshall settlement: “What a crock of s- – – this guys treated kids/ assistants like that for decades and walks away with 8 mill. Wow. What a messed up system.” — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 17, 2020

No one in the college basketball world seems is particularly happy with how this played out. It does seem pretty ridiculous, given the level of allegations against him.

I would LOVE to know why Wichita State is going to give $7.75 million in settlement to a coach who multiple people said ON THE RECORD that PUNCHED A PLAYER IN PRACTICE! This feels unjustifiable.https://t.co/YBIK5Chjk9 — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) November 17, 2020

I think $7.75 million over six years after punching a player technically makes Gregg Marshall the highest-paid professional fighter in Kansas. https://t.co/EWVqGMXC8M — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) November 17, 2020

Gregg Marshall's gonna be making the Sweet 16 with Liberty in five years and still be getting paid more than $1 million a year by Wichita State — Craig Meyer (@CraigMeyerPG) November 17, 2020

Best guess: UConn didn’t need to keep someone happy to avoid having him speak out on the fact that the athletic department overlooked five years of verbal and physical abuse? — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) November 17, 2020

There’s no way to spin it, nor should it be spun: it’s a horrible, disgusting look for the college coaching industry that a man who was effectively proven to have punched one of his players and verbally abused many others was paid $7.75 million to leave. Huge yikes, folks. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) November 17, 2020

Gregg Marshall was 331–121 at Wichita State, with four 30-win seasons, a Final Four, and a Sweet 16 to his name. Even with these allegations, it seems very possible that he lands another job at some point, which says a lot about where college sports are right now.