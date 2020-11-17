The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Basketball World Reacts To The Gregg Marshall News

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall on the sidelines.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 17: Head coach Gregg Marshall of the Wichita State Shockers reacts against the Dayton Flyers during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 17, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

In early October, multiple reports emerged about allegations of abuse against Wichita State basketball coach Gregg Marshall, by former players. Among the players to go on the record was former all-conference forward Shaq Morris, who says he was punched by the head coach during a Shockers practice.

Morris is one of over 30 current and former players to tell Stadium‘s Jeff Goodman about a litany of transgressions by the Shockers coach. He allegedly choked a former assistant coach, used racial and ethnic slurs against players, and other various forms of abuse during his time with the program.

After the reports emerged, Wichita State announced that it was investigating the claims against Marshall. A week ago, it was reported that the school was expected to part ways with him.

It took a while, but that break-up is now official. The two sides had a mutual parting of ways, though Marshall won’t go without some recompense, despite the troubling allegations against him. Wichita State will pay him out $7.75 million over six years. That part of the equation has many very angry.

Isaac Brown will serve as the interim head coach for the season that is set to start in just over a week. This news will cast a real shadow over what is already set to be a bizarre season.

Jeff Goodman, who broke one of the initial stories on the allegations, has collected some pretty fiery responses in wake of the settlement news.

No one in the college basketball world seems is particularly happy with how this played out. It does seem pretty ridiculous, given the level of allegations against him.

Gregg Marshall was 331–121 at Wichita State, with four 30-win seasons, a Final Four, and a Sweet 16 to his name. Even with these allegations, it seems very possible that he lands another job at some point, which says a lot about where college sports are right now.


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.