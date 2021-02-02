The Spun

H.S. Basketball Coach Fired After Crazy Outburst During Game

Only Bobby Knight can get away with throwing chairs on the court during a game in the state of Indiana. One high school coach learned that the hard way this week.

Last Friday, Gary Lighthouse College Prep Academy head coach Nick Moore flipped out in a matchup against his alma mater Bowman during the inaugural Steel City Classic. In an outburst directed at officials, Moore threw a chair onto the court late in the fourth quarter to protest a call.

He was immediately ejected from the game, which Bowman eventually won 91-90. You can see video below.

Amazingly, one of Moore’s assistants actually prevented him from throwing one chair only to have the coach turn around and get his hands on another.

Not surprisingly, Moore, ,who was in his third season, was fired as LCPA head coach yesterday.

“I have been relieved of my duties by LCPA as boys coach,” Moore said on Facebook, via TMZ. “I would also like to thank the parents and players for letting me lead them day in and out it was a pleasure and great ride.”

Not the way any coach wants to go out. Moore will likely have trouble getting another job soon after all of this.


