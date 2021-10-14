Haley, Hanna Cavinder Announce Notable Endorsement News

Haley and Hanna Cavinder, otherwise known as the Cavinder Twins, have scored a massive new endorsement deal.

Haley and Hanna, known for their social-media presence, play basketball at Fresno State. They’ve benefited greatly from the NCAA’s ruling on Name, Image and Likeness opportunities.

The Cavinder Twins picked up a new NIL deal on Thursday, partnering with PSD Underwear. The two even got the opportunity to create their own collection of PSD Underwear.

Talk about another major win for Haley and Hanna.

An #NIL deal that’s a great fit. The Cavinder Twins were already big fans of PSD Underwear, so it was a no brainer when the brand suggested the creation of their own collection!https://t.co/XKHVmyWakw pic.twitter.com/XvLb0OJfzE — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) October 14, 2021

The Cavinder Twins took to TikTok to celebrate their newest NIL deal.

Take a look.

Even Darren Rovell of the Action Network gave the Cavinder Twins a shoutout via Twitter.

Fresno State women’s basketball team picked to win the Mountain West, led by the Cavinder twins. Junior Haley Cavinder is preseason conference player of the year. Sister Hanna named to preseason all-conference team. And picking up NIL deals left and right. https://t.co/TcKdU98xKg — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 14, 2021

Plenty of college athletes have benefited from the Name, Image and Likeness ruling.

Few have the potential to earn as much money as the Cavinder Twins do.

ESPN’s David Hale spoke at length about Haley and Hanna’s potential earnings, due to NIL, back in March.

The twins could have a potential combined income of more than a half-million dollars annually thanks to their massive online following, according to Opendorse — and they’re not alone. From volleyball player Lexi Sun, the most followed athlete at football-crazed Nebraska, to Olivia Dunne, a freshman gymnast at LSU, whose nearly 5 million combined followers on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok make her one of the most potentially valuable brands in college sports, women are countering the persistent narrative that star athletes from the big-time men’s sports stand to gain the most from the coming changes.

This isn’t the first and won’t be the last endoresment deal the Cavinder Twins pick up in coming months.