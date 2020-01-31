The Spun

Halftime Score Of No. 1 Women’s CBB Team’s Game Is Ridiculous

Women's basketballs on a rack.SPOKANE, WA - MARCH 25: NCAA basketballs are seen setting in a rack prior to the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Georgia Lady Bulldogs for the second round of the 2013 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at McCarthey Athletic Center on March 25, 2013 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

The talent disparity in women’s college basketball was on full display on Thursday night. No. 1 South Carolina squared off against unranked Ole Miss in what was expected to be a lopsided contest.

It has been so far.

South Carolina raced out to an early lead and never looked back, opening a 30-point lead at the end of the first half.

After the first two quarters of play, South Carolina holds a 32-2 lead.

Mimi Reid hit a layup with one minute left on the clock to keep the Rebels from going scoreless in the first half.

Ole Miss made just one field goal attempt in the entire first half. The Rebels went 1-for-20 from the field and failed to register a free throw attempt.

It was a beatdown from the opening whistle, but it’s not over just yet.


