Halftime Score Of No. 1 Women’s CBB Team’s Game Is Ridiculous

The talent disparity in women’s college basketball was on full display on Thursday night. No. 1 South Carolina squared off against unranked Ole Miss in what was expected to be a lopsided contest.

It has been so far.

South Carolina raced out to an early lead and never looked back, opening a 30-point lead at the end of the first half.

After the first two quarters of play, South Carolina holds a 32-2 lead.

South Carolina women's hoops isn't messing around 😳 pic.twitter.com/DSiTNrt1tz — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 31, 2020

Mimi Reid hit a layup with one minute left on the clock to keep the Rebels from going scoreless in the first half.

Ole Miss made just one field goal attempt in the entire first half. The Rebels went 1-for-20 from the field and failed to register a free throw attempt.

It was a beatdown from the opening whistle, but it’s not over just yet.